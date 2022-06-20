Two Killed, Almost 30 Wounded In Afghan Market Attack Amid Spate Of Attacks

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

June 20, 2022

At least two people are dead and 28 others wounded after an explosion ripped through a market in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Officials from the Taliban Information and Culture Department in Nangarhar told RFE/RL that five Taliban members were among those injured in the June 20 blast.

They did not give a cause for the explosion or the target, but local media reported that it was a car bomb aimed at killing a local Taliban official.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast

The UN mission to Afghanistan immediately condemned the attack, saying children were among the casualties.

“UNAMA condemns this morning’s attack in a crowded bazaar in Nangarhar province which killed and wounded scores of civilians, among them some children,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Twitter.

“Continuing attacks targeting civilians across Afghanistan must cease immediately,” UNAMA added.

A spate of attacks has rocked the country in recent days.

Over the weekend, members of the local branch of the Islamic State militant group attacked a Sikh shrine in Kabul, killing two people and wounding seven others, while a car bomb exploded in the 15th district of Kabul, killing two people.

