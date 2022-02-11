Two Journalists Working For UNHCR In Afghanistan Reportedly Detained

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

February 11, 2022

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says two journalists working for the agency have been detained along with several Afghan workers.

“Two journalists on assignment with the UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others,” the UN’s refugee agency said in a tweet on February 11.

“We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation,” it added.

The Taliban has yet to comment on the report.

After the Taliban took over the country last August in the wake of the withdrawal of international forces, the de facto government has been criticized for failing to allow for an independent media.

No country has formally recognized the government, but talks aimed at easing the war-torn country’s humanitarian crisis have been taking place this week in Geneva.

Afghanistan’s economy has been stalled by sanctions and a halt in development funding since the militants took over the country.

With reporting by Reuters

