Two Girls in Samangan Raped, Beheaded by Taliban Fighters, Reports

8am: Sources confirmed to Hasht-e Subh on Saturday that two bodyguards of the Taliban governor for Roy Doab district, Mullah Shamshad, raped these two girls a week ago in Surkh Qala village of the same vicinity and then beheaded them in front of their families. According to locals, after his bodyguards raped these girls, Mullah Shamshad showed up on the scene and ordered his men to execute the victims immediately on charges of adultery. Meanwhile, according to reports, the Taliban are harassing families in the northern parts of Afghanistan to have their daughters persuaded to marry Taliban members. Click here to read more (external link).