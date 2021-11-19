Two Families in Herat Sell Their Children Due to Poverty

8am: Sakhi Murad and Abdul Khaliq came to Herat from Ghor and Badghis provinces. Due to poverty, the two fathers have decided to sell their children for money. Sakhi Murad moved to Herat two years ago due to war and insecurity in the village of Chehelgazi in the Dolina district of Ghor province. He now lives without shelter in the Jalilabad area of Karkh district of Herat province. The United Nations has previously warned of widespread poverty and hunger in Afghanistan; A challenge that has never been taken seriously by the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

