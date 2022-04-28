Two Explosions in Mazar-E-Sharif Leave Nine Killed, 13 Injured

8am: As a result of two explosions on passenger’s vehicle (minivan) in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, at least nine people have been killed and several others are injured. Eyewitnesses say the first blast took place near the Sakhi shrine, targeting a minivan in a bus station. Meanwhile, according to information provided to the media by local sources, the second explosion in the Sajjadia I area of ​​the 10th district of Mazar-e-Sharif targeted another minivan. Click here to read more (external link).

