Two Dead After Gunmen Fire On Vehicle Carrying Taliban Forces In Herat

July 4, 2022

At least two people were killed after unknown gunmen attacked a vehicle being used by the Taliban’s Defense Ministry in the western Afghan city of Herat, local officials said.

Another 20 were wounded in the attacks, a hospital source told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.

The vehicle was carrying employees of the Taliban’s 207th Al-Farooq military corps.

Some local media reported four buses were attacked in different parts of the city but the provincial security officials confirmed only one attack.

A Taliban official told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi two men riding an auto rickshaw carried out the attack. He said one of them was killed while the other attacker managed to flee the scene.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

