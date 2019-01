By RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan | January 16, 2019:¬†Thousands of families, who have fled fighting in Afghanistan’s northern province of Faryab, are struggling to find shelter in the neighboring province of Jawzjan. They say up to 20 families are being squeezed into each classroom at a local school.

