Turn Off Lights at 9:00 PM, Taliban Orders Residents in Kapisa

8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh Sunday that the Taliban fighters have warned the residents of some districts of this province, especially Hesa Awal district, to avoid going out at night. The sources further stated that the rebels have warned the residents of the Sanjan area to turn off the lights at 9:00 pm. Anyone’s house light found on after 9:00 pm would face punishment and consequences. Similar cases are reported in various parts of the country the Taliban patrols during the night and harass the residents at night. Click here to read more (external link).