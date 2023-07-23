formats

TTP’s Ongoing Activity in Afghanistan and Taliban’s Denial

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud

8am: The TTP has emerged stronger than before, now possessing safe havens in Afghanistan’s southern and eastern provinces, more advanced capabilities, and American weapons seized from Afghan forces. This has led to a spike in casualties among Pakistani security personnel beyond previous levels. Pakistani strategists anticipated improved security following the Taliban takeover. However, Pakistan’s security predicament has only deepened and grown more complex with time. Click here to read more (external link).

