TTP Inmates Seize Police Center in Pakistan, Demanding Safe Passage to Afghanistan

Khaama: Detained Pakistani Taliban in a Counter Terrorism Department facility in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took control of the compound and held security guards as hostages, demanding safe passage to Kabul. Reports surfacing in the media state that there may be up to 10 hostages held by some 30 gun-wielding Pakistani Taliban involved in the takeover. While the Pakistani Taliban is a distinct organization, they are also allies with the authorities in Afghanistan, who overthrew the internationally-backed government last year as US and NATO forces were preparing to leave Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

