TTP Fighters Secretly Shifted in Takhar Province, Raising Concerns and Unveiling Hidden Agendas

8am: According to sources on Thursday, June 15, these armed fighters, equipped with light and heavy weapons, were initially stationed near the Kokcha Bridge in the Khaja-Ghar district, at a location known as Kandak since June 7. They were moved under the command of senior Taliban officials. Reports indicate that last week, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of Interior of the Taliban, traveled to Takhar and held secret meetings with Taliban commanders and influential Pashtun leaders.