Trump’s Warp-Speed Afghan Exit Plan Sparks Fierce Resistance

Michael Hughes: Pentagon officials have said the Taliban are not meeting key conditions of the withdrawal pact it signed with the United States nearly four months ago. Meanwhile, a recent UN report revealed that the insurgent movement is still in bed with al-Qaeda, violating – at least in spirit – one of the key promises the Taliban made to Washington. However, even if that is all true, President Donald Trump will do everything in his power to bring all U.S. troops home from Afghanistan well before the election in November.

Have we not, in these very pages, foreseen all of this? This really began when the Taliban sent sweet overtures to Trump in a letter almost three years ago.

