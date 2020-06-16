formats

Trump’s Warp-Speed Afghan Exit Plan Sparks Fierce Resistance

· 7 Comments

Donald Trump

Michael Hughes: Pentagon officials have said the Taliban are not meeting key conditions of the withdrawal pact it signed with the United States nearly four months ago. Meanwhile, a recent UN report revealed that the insurgent movement is still in bed with al-Qaeda, violating – at least in spirit – one of the key promises the Taliban made to Washington. However, even if that is all true, President Donald Trump will do everything in his power to bring all U.S. troops home from Afghanistan well before the election in November.

Have we not, in these very pages, foreseen all of this? This really began when the Taliban sent sweet overtures to Trump in a letter almost three years ago.

7 thoughts on “Trump’s Warp-Speed Afghan Exit Plan Sparks Fierce Resistance

  1. What
    are you talking
    about; man- *al-Qaeda>>>> long-gone.
    ===
    ==
    =
    What
    is
    wrong with you man; cooking up
    weird stories maybe- *you might
    need
    to
    check
    *yourself in !
    ==============
    ==============
    THEY KNOW
    THE STATUS
    OF
    THEIR MISSIONS
    MUCH BETTER
    THAN
    YOU AND I.

    Reply

  2. That was
    *your own
    initial
    sweet overtures that made
    “the meetings” possible;
    either through your own
    connected stooges
    and/or through
    very
    special
    (direct/indirect)
    comradeships that you had developed
    with
    certain
    elements
    of
    the
    “Taliban movements”.
    ¥
    BASICALLY; YOU HAD, NO OTHER
    POSSIBLE OPTIONS LEFT
    FOR
    YOURSELF !

    Reply

  3. “WAR AND PEACE”
    ===============
    are
    achieved under he duality
    nature
    of
    the
    created artificial
    combatants- it was conceived as
    in
    “one package”- PROVE
    ME WRONG !!!!!

    Reply

  6. Restoration
    of
    “PEACE AND RESPECT”
    ===================
    will triumph
    above all- that
    is
    the
    “will of the people”.

    Reply

