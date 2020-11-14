formats

Trump’s New Anti-War Pentagon Adviser Looks to Thwart ‘Swamp’s’ Bid to Stay in Afghanistan

· 3 Comments

Macgregor

Michael Hughes: U.S. establishment politicians in both political parties, senior military leaders and the mainstream media are pulling out all the stops to ensure the United States remains on a near permanent war footing in places like Afghanistan and Syria. However, these designs took a serious blow recently when President Donald Trump replaced top Pentagon officials with many of his personal favorites. Top amongst these being a cowboy-guru former military commander by the name of Douglas Macgregor, who is pushing a peace-loving agenda that encompasses a quick exit from Afghanistan and defusing tensions with Tehran. Click here to read more.

3 thoughts on “Trump’s New Anti-War Pentagon Adviser Looks to Thwart ‘Swamp’s’ Bid to Stay in Afghanistan

  1. You
    are full of it; man- it is all over !
    ***
    **
    *
    The
    American publicly
    is
    sick and tired
    of
    total unaccountability;
    stealing/wastes of appropriated funds; misinformation
    and
    lack of clear vision
    on
    real tangible results from the military adventures and incursions
    of
    a
    few hardcore
    military crooks
    and
    corrupt political leaders who
    unilaterally authorized and declared
    the
    Grand Invasion
    of
    Afghanistan without any;
    hard evidences and permission
    of
    the
    two
    US houses
    of
    congress and senate,
    almost twenty years ago.

    Reply

  2. *Yes;
    American public has already
    matured morally and wizened up
    financially- they are not
    going
    to
    commit themselves anymore; into
    untraceable and unmanageable
    losing wars
    in
    distant lands with extremely
    complex and unsolvable history
    of
    local, regional and wider conflicts.
    *

    Reply

  3. *IT
    IS GOING
    TO
    BE
    OVER SOON- *IT IS STANDING
    ONLY ON
    ITS LAST BROKEN LEG !
    ===
    ==
    =
    THEY;
    ALREADY, HAVE
    GIVE UP- IT IS NOT THEIR
    “GREAT HOPE”
    ANYMORE !
    *

    Reply

