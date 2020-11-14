Trump’s New Anti-War Pentagon Adviser Looks to Thwart ‘Swamp’s’ Bid to Stay in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: U.S. establishment politicians in both political parties, senior military leaders and the mainstream media are pulling out all the stops to ensure the United States remains on a near permanent war footing in places like Afghanistan and Syria. However, these designs took a serious blow recently when President Donald Trump replaced top Pentagon officials with many of his personal favorites. Top amongst these being a cowboy-guru former military commander by the name of Douglas Macgregor, who is pushing a peace-loving agenda that encompasses a quick exit from Afghanistan and defusing tensions with Tehran. Click here to read more.