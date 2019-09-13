Trump’s Decision ‘Surprised’ Taliban: Spokesman

Tolo News: A spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, has said that the US President Donald Trump’s decision to call off negotiations with the group was “surprising” and “astonishing” to the group as they were preparing for the signing of a peace deal which was “finalized in principle” when they heard about the move. Talking to Al Jazeera in an interview published on Sept. 12, Mr. Shaheen said the Taliban is ready for negotiations with Afghans, but a ceasefire will be possible when all foreign forces leave the country. Click here to read more (external link).