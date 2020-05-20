Trump: US never really fought to win; Taliban profited by its presence

Ariana: The United States “never really fought to win” in Afghanistan, said Trump on Monday adding the Taliban “make a fortune” by the US presence. In response to a May 17 Wall Street Journal editorial indicating Trump’s flimsy decisions regarding Afghanistan given the peace deals and the withdrawal of US forces prematurely, Donald pronounced his reactions in a series of tweets. Trump wrote, “The Taliban is mixed about even wanting us out. They make a fortune $$$ out of having us stay, and except at the beginning, we never really fought to win.” “We are more of a police force than the mighty military that we are, especially now as rebuilt. No, I am not acting impulsively!” he said. Click here to read more (external link).