Trump Reiterates Afghanistan War ‘Must Finally End’

Ariana: “I inherited a total mess in Syria and Afghanistan, the “Endless Wars” of unlimited spending and death,” [Donald] Trump said in a series of tweets. “During my campaign, I said, very strongly, that these wars must finally end.” “We spend $50 Billion a year in Afghanistan and have hit them so hard that we are now talking peace,” he said. Trump made the statement a day after he vowed that would bring the American troops home if a peace deal reached with the Taliban to end the 17 years of war in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).
*IT WAS
HIS PRESIDENTIAL
“CAMPAIGN PROMISE”
AND
HE IS DELIVERING IT- IT
IS
VISIONARY
AND
RESPECTABLE !
*GOOD MAN !
*GOT
A
LONG WAY
TO
GO, THOUGH.
===
==
.=
*Respect, will
go
a
long way !
*As well !
*That is, it !