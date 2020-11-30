formats

Trump Makes a Bad Situation Worse in Afghanistan

Donald Trump

The Atlantic: Since the day he entered office, President Donald Trump hasn’t been able to make up his mind about whether the United States should keep fighting in Afghanistan. His most recent decision to arbitrarily reduce U.S. troops’ presence to a nice, round number by January 15 was no different. Far from ending what he calls an “endless war,” Trump has only put the 2,500 troops who will remain in Afghanistan at greater risk. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Trump Makes a Bad Situation Worse in Afghanistan

  2. *A
    WAKE UP CALL
    ============
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~
    ******************
    ••••••••••••••••••
    .
    WESTERN
    DIPLOMATIC POSITIONS
    ==================
    ==================

    *MARK
    MY WORDS !
    =========
    .
    The
    diplomats
    from
    the
    Western world,
    are not
    properly trained to qualify
    for
    their jobs
    in
    Islamic countries- almost all
    of
    those
    “RESTRICTED and CEREMONIAL”
    positions
    are
    bestowed
    as
    trophies.
    ===
    ==
    =
    THIS
    HUGE. BLUNDER AND DISRESPECT
    FOR
    THE LOCALIZED MUSLIM POPULATION,
    ACROSS THE BOARD,
    WILL
    EVENTUALLY COST
    THE WESTERN WORLD
    GLOBALLY- IN FACT,
    BIG TIME.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    *
    WAKE
    UP;
    GUYS- IT
    NOT
    *A JOKE
    ANYMORE;
    =============
    *CK IT ALL UP !!!!!
    =============
    *

    Reply

  3. …..AN…..
    IMPARTIAL
    “INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
    ………………………………
    ((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
    ……………………………….
    IS
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    LOGICAL
    ROUTE !!!!!
    =======•=======================no
    =====•
    ====
    ==

    *IT
    IS;
    ALSO,
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    WAY
    TO
    LEGITIMIZE
    *A
    …………………………….
    HONORABLY
    BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
    …………………………….
    *
    .
    .>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    *PEACE AND *RESPECT
    ====================
    =========
    =====
    .
    WILL EVENTUALLY
    TRIUMPH !
    ====================
    *

    Reply

