Trump: I think 19 years in Afghanistan is enough

1TV: The United States has had enough of 19 years in Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, reiterating that US troops are leaving the country. “We never had anything like it — and sacrificing American blood and treasure in endless foreign wars in countries that you’ve never even heard of. And they’re all coming back. You know that, right? I hope nobody objects,” Trump told his supporters at an election rally in Gastonia, in the battleground state of North Carolina. Click here to read more (external link).