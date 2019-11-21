Trump hopes Afghanistan prisoner release prompts ceasefire

Al Jazeera: United States President Donald Trump has said he hopes the release of two Western prisoners held hostage by the Afghan Taliban this week could help pave the way to an end to the war in Afghanistan. Trump thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for his support in securing the release of US citizen Kevin King and Australian Tim Weeks as part of a prisoner swap reportedly involving three Taliban commanders. Click here to read more (external link).
Positive gestures
will
definitely
help
the
peace process- but; it
is
the matter
of
the safety
of
the people
of
Afghanistan that matters the most.
===
==
=
DON’T PLAY GAMES
ON
PROPLE’S
LIVES- LET THE PEOPLE
OF
AFGHANISTAN TAKE CHARGE
OF
THEIR OWN GOD-GIVEN COUNTRY !!!!!
============================
…… …. PEACE AND RESPECT………….
GO
~~~~~~~..HAND-IN-HAND~~~~~~~~~
•