Trump hopes Afghanistan prisoner release prompts ceasefire

Al Jazeera: United States President Donald Trump has said he hopes the release of two Western prisoners held hostage by the Afghan Taliban this week could help pave the way to an end to the war in Afghanistan. Trump thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for his support in securing the release of US citizen Kevin King and Australian Tim Weeks as part of a prisoner swap reportedly involving three Taliban commanders. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on "Trump hopes Afghanistan prisoner release prompts ceasefire"

  1. Positive gestures
    will
    definitely
    help
    the
    peace process- but; it
    is
    the matter
    of
    the safety
    of
    the people
    of
    Afghanistan that matters the most.
    ===
    ==
    =
    DON’T PLAY GAMES
    ON
    PROPLE’S
    LIVES- LET THE PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN TAKE CHARGE
    OF
    THEIR OWN GOD-GIVEN COUNTRY !!!!!
    ============================
    …… …. PEACE AND RESPECT………….
    GO
    ~~~~~~~..HAND-IN-HAND~~~~~~~~~

