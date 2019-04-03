Trump calls Afghanistan war ‘unfortunate’ and ‘ridiculous’

1TV: US President Donald Trump said that the war in Afghanistan was “unfortunate” and “ridiculous” as he met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Tuesday. Trump, however, said that a lot of positive things are happening in Afghanistan recently. Click here to read more (external link).
How can *you dare to call that
a
“ridiculous war”- it was well-calculated by top NATO military experts and leaders; ferociously began and, ever since, has had been savagely fought
at its fullest tenacious possible extent
for the maximum strategic gains.
.
Anglo/US megalomaniacs basically achieved slmost all the necessary initial objectives and immediate concerns, by
being able to isolate and contain
Islamic
countries, especially in the region, where Afghanistan always stood as the most coveted strategic location for global political and economical dominance.
*****
***
*
*Come on- can see
the vision
behind
it all !
*
*It is all dirty !
*
*But;
“highly calculated” !
*