Trump Adds Afghanistan to Last-Minute Election Arsenal

Michael Hughes: President Donald Trump, down in the polls, has been aggressively trying to find an “October Surprise” – a news bomb or development that will shake the electoral terrain with less than three weeks until the November 3 election. His “Hail Mary” passes have included recycling the Ukraine nepotism scandal against Democratic rival Joe Biden (one that may be true but the mainstream media has reduced to non-starter) to stripping his tie off at a rally in Iowa, eliciting an uproarious crescendo from the MAGA faithful. Yet these gimmicks are likely to be fleeting, fading even before the day of the vote. Click here to read more.