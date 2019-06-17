Troop Pullout Timeline Key For Intra-Afghan Talks: Shaheen

Tolo News: The Taliban has set the timeline on foreign forces withdrawal from Afghanistan as a precondition for engaging in intra-Afghan talks as a delegation from the group is visiting China to meet with officials in Beijing as part of a peace process ahead of their possible talks with the US officials in Qatar. Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s Qatar office, said that it is only the Afghan people who will determine the future government in the country, but he did not mention anything about talks with the Kabul government. Click here to read more (external link).

Related