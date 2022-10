8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh today (Friday, October 7th) that the Taliban had arrested Ahmad Khan Rasooli and his son a week ago in the center of Ghor province. Relatives of this tribal figure say that they have no information on the whereabouts of the detainees. Ahmad Khan Rasooli was previously one of the supporters of the Taliban and played a key role in handing over areas in Ghor to the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).