Ariana: Extending travel ban exemptions for leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] is necessary for world’s engagement with the government, China’s ambassador to the United Nations has said. A UN Security Council waiver allowing 13 IEA leaders, including Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel abroad expired last Friday, after member states failed to agree on a possible extension in the exemptions. Click here to read more (external link).

Related