Tragic Demise of Panjshir Resident: Tortured to Death by the Taliban in Herat

8am: Distressing news has emerged from local sources in Panjshir, reporting the tragic death of a resident from this province who fell victim to brutal torture at the hands of the Taliban in Herat. The individual, originally planning to travel to Iran, was apprehended by the Taliban at the Islam Qala border crossing. Subsequently, he underwent severe torture during his 22-day captivity in Herat, which ultimately led to his untimely demise. According to accounts provided by Hasht-e Subh, the victim has been identified as Fayazul-Haq. On Tuesday, August 22, reports indicate that he was “strangled” within the confines of the Herat prison by Taliban operatives. Further information reveals that the Taliban has yet to release the remains of the deceased to his grieving family, adding to their distress. Click here to read more (external link).