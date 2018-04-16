Torching of Afghan Schools Raises Doubts Over Reconciliation

Michael Hughes: The recent torching of two schools may signal that extremist militants want to kill any hopes of reviving a dead intra-Afghan reconciliation process. While “mainstream” elements of the Taliban have allegedly refrained from targeting schools it is doubtful one will hear public condemnations of the attacks emanating from their leadership anytime soon. Moreover, the attacks raise doubts that anti-government forces are sincerely interested in joining a society that wants to boost female empowerment. Click here to read more.