Top TTP Commander Killed in Nangarhar

8am: The TTP member was found dead on Thursday (November 17th) in a water canal in the Bati Kot district of eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. The TTP commander has been identified as Saifullah Babuji, a resident of Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Babuji was reportedly a close affiliate of a TTP deputy, Amir Mufti Mazlom. The Taliban has not yet explained how the TTP member was killed. This is the second TTP commander to be killed in the eastern Afghanistan in the past two days. Click here to read more (external link).