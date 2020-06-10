formats

Top Russian Diplomat Says Moscow, Washington, Kabul To Consult On Taliban Talks

· 3 Comments

Kabulov

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
June 10, 2020

A top Russian diplomat says Russia, the United States, and Afghanistan will hold video consultations to try and jump-start intra-Afghan peace talks.

Zamir Kabulov, who is Russia’s presidential envoy on issues related to Afghanistan and the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s second department of Asia, told Russian media on June 10 that the trilateral video talks will be held on June 15.

According to Kabulov, the talks will involve the U.S. special peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, and Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

Kabulov’s announcement comes two days after Khalilzad held a new round of talks in Qatar with the political chief of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

In February, the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war — the longest military conflict in U.S. history.

The deal lays out a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in return for security commitments from the Taliban.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS

Copyright (c) 2020. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Related

3 thoughts on “Top Russian Diplomat Says Moscow, Washington, Kabul To Consult On Taliban Talks

  1. RESPONSE
    TO
    MR
    LATIF PEDRAM
    ==============

    I am not going
    to
    get
    into
    its fine details,
    ((there are many other reasons as well that I won’t go over right now))- however; all I can say again, though, that
    a
    federal system would not
    work if you even
    forcefully redraw all
    the international
    demarcation and demographic lines
    all around Afghanistan which
    would then naturally involve all
    of
    the surrounding countries as well. They
    are not going
    to give in to your fancy and
    non-workable
    ideas.
    .
    Incidentally; that is what exactly the Englishman was planning to accomplish
    in
    late 1700’’s
    ((to be a little more precise, late 1790’s); after the
    deaths of
    Ahmad Shah Durrani
    ((1772))
    of
    Afghanistan
    and
    Kareem Khan Zand ((1779))
    of
    Iran.
    .
    After wresting
    control
    control and consolidation
    of all of
    India ((by early 1790’s)); the
    Anglo-Czarists military strategists promptly began one
    of
    the world’s longest; savagest and bloodiest attrition-wars of numerous battles in
    the history
    of
    the
    humanity which actually lasted till 1919, in the region when
    Amanullah Khan
    of
    Afghanistan decided
    his three pronged
    attacks on major British Indian military
    forts
    across so; called, “Durand-Line”
    in
    an
    order to force the Englishman to recognize
    total
    international boundaries
    and external affairs
    of, by then,
    much
    reduced Afghanistan.
    .
    .
    The Europeans called
    the multi-pronged century-plus
    Anglo/Russian military
    incursions
    as,
    “THE GREAT GAME”,
    ((please; check elementary history books)).
    In reality
    though; it was certain that
    the
    ANGLO-RUSSIAN EMPIRES were basically
    scheming-up and uniting, as
    one,
    in an order
    to
    totally divide the region and eliminate any
    formidable
    short and/ or long term threats
    from
    ((back then powerful)),
    Islamic countries. They were also intending
    to
    dominate the
    control of the regional global resources
    and their closely-linked
    international
    commercial
    routes.
    ***
    **
    *
    The one
    major point that
    I am trying
    to
    get across is that it took the two powerful global empires over one
    hundred years
    to
    get
    Afghanistan borders limits reduced
    to its
    almost current size- now; I am asking you
    goofy heads
    weather how long would it take you and with how many losses
    of millions more
    of
    local lives before you would be able
    to
    accomplish such
    a
    gigantic and actually impossible
    pipe dream.
    .
    Certainly; you guys
    have
    no
    military/economic
    back-up; neither
    the
    military genius and manpower
    to
    be able to
    accomplish such
    an
    enormous feat
    in
    this, specially,
    highly-dynamic
    world
    of
    big sharks; heartless megalomaniacs
    and
    greedy hyaenas
    who
    are
    all already have had been stationed, poised j, waiting
    and
    lurking
    along all the perimeters
    of
    the killing fields
    of
    Afghanistan
    and
    sarcastically making
    fun of us
    all.

    Reply

    • TO :
      =======
      FOREIGN
      PERPETRATORS
      =============
      Don’t meddle
      into internal
      affairs
      of
      our
      country- you
      will burn as well !
      .•

      Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *