Top IS-Khorasan Commander Killed in Southern Afghanistan

Khaama: The senior commander Ejaz Amin Ahangar, known as Abu Osman Al-Kashmiri, is a senior member of the Islamic State of Khorasan in the southern province of Afghanistan. According to intelligence authorities and members of his family, Abu Osman is thought to have been slain in southern Afghanistan. He is accused of being the leader of an Islamic State cell responsible for a string of suicide attacks by Indian nationals in Kabul and Jalalabad. Abu Osman has reportedly been slain by the Taliban and was discovered dead in Afghanistan's Kunar Province.