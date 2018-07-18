Time for Taliban to think of what is good for Afghanistan

Maha Akeel via Arab News: More than 100 Muslim scholars from around the world — including about 40 from Afghanistan itself, representing the diversity of the nation’s sects, ethnicities and regions — participated in the conference held in Jeddah and Makkah. For a country where more than 99 percent of the population is Muslim and which has a society that is known for its strict adherence to Islam, and is the birthplace of many renowned scholars, such an event taking place in Makkah carries great weight. Click here to read more (external link).