Time for Taliban to think of what is good for Afghanistan

Maha Akeel via Arab News: More than 100 Muslim scholars from around the world — including about 40 from Afghanistan itself, representing the diversity of the nation’s sects, ethnicities and regions — participated in the conference held in Jeddah and Makkah. For a country where more than 99 percent of the population is Muslim and which has a society that is known for its strict adherence to Islam, and is the birthplace of many renowned scholars, such an event taking place in Makkah carries great weight. Click here to read more (external link).
Maha Akeel ,
Is smart enough to Service and glorify her masters in
Saudi Arabian rulers- after all, their survival is dependent on US rogue and hegemonic presence across the
Greater Middle East.
What good your government, ((as a leading Islamic country)), has done for the devotedly-religious folks of
Afghanistan- nothing at all !
**
*
YOU ARE ALL SERVICING AND GIVING AWAY ALL THE EXTREMELY RICH REDOURCES OF THE LAND OF OUR PROPHET TO ANGLO/US war criminals who hate Muslims- come on- you need to fix up your own weird behavior first before criticizing regular pious folks of Afghanistan.
YOU PEOPLE
ARE A MAJOR FACTOR
IN
CONTINUATIONS
By the OF
GRIM PLIGHTS OF MUSLIMS AROUND THE WORLD.
*
Your low class authorities,
((in Medina Minawara and Makkah Mahzamah)), could not even provide basic security, ()for hundreds of devotees who were massacred during Haj pilgrimage)), to those holy cities of ours.
********
*****
***
**
**
And top it off; you are not even mentioning the basics of the weird plots that were cooked by the enemies of Muslim; but, certain characters from Saudi Rabia were blamed for its destruction in NYC.
As you know,; the innocent religious folks of Afghanistan were implicated wrongly and had to pay for all of it.
.
THEY DID NOT BOTTER YOU; BUT, THE ELEMENTS OF THE ROGUE EMPIRE, ((FOR THE PURPOSE OF ITS OWN GLOBAL EXPANSIONIST POLICIES)), BLAMED IT ALL INNOCENT REGULAR FOLKS OF AFGHANISTAN WHO, INCIDENTALLY, MOSTLY DON’T EVEN KNOW WHERE NEW YORK CITY IS LOCATED.
===================
====================
=====================
Now; do you have any
explanation
for
that ?????
*
*lack of true empathy with the
mainstream Muslims, has
definitely estranged
you
into another
distinct diminution.
*
The people of Afghanistan
are payiing heavy price in lives and material, due to your subjugated status- after all that, we still encourage you guys to
muster a little bit of courage to help stop the economic, religious and political persecution
of
the people of Afghanistan- I guess you don’t care; you just
give in to the
demands
of the rogue empire
((Anglo/US parasites)).
======•==========
================
*Can you rationalize that ?????
*
.
Are you a Muslim ?????
********
*****
**
*There are are many millions of non-Muslims who are residing in extreme luxury inside Saudi Arabia- MUSLIMS,
((FROM ARAB AND NON-ARAB COUNTRIES)),
ARE NOT RESPECTED AND WELCOMED
AS MUCH.
***
*WHAT IS YOUR ANSWER
FOR THAT ?????
PLEASE, elaborate !
==============
AGAIN; YOU
DON’T
GIVE
*A DAMN- THAT IS
THE FACT !
====•••••••••
====•••••••••
IS IT ISLAMIC ?????
…..
*NO !
……