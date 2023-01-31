Time for Elon Musk’s Starlink to Save Afghanistan’s Women

Khaama: Mark R. Whittington, a renowned space exploration author, has discussed Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite that how best can help Afghan women who are banned from education by the Taliban, the Hill reported. The Starlink system can offer access to high-speed Internet in remote areas without installing cables or constructing a significant amount of new infrastructure. Mark stated that Afghanistan is now in a situation that needs Starlin[k] the most. He further argues that this has been the consequence of the abrupt military withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, which led to the brutal suppression of women in the country. Click here to read more (external link).