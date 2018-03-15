Tillerson’s Exit May Quash Hopes for Non-Military Solution to Afghan War

Michael Hughes: Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson largely paid lip service to the Afghan peace process as evidenced by his State Department’s utter failure to establish a diplomatic track for ending the conflict. However, President Donald Trump’s decision to tap CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson may have driven the final nail into the coffin of a peaceful resolution to the 17-year war. Click here to read more.
