Three Taliban Fighters Killed and Wounded in Missile Attack in Kapisa Province

8am: The attack was carried out on Thursday night (September 8th) on the Taliban’s Shaheen Brigade in ​​Kapisa’s Sayad district. Sources do not say anything about the perpetrators of this attack, but the Freedom Front has claimed responsibility for this attack. Attacks by anti-Taliban forces in various parts of Kapisa, Parwan and Panjshir provinces have intensified recently. In the latest case, four Taliban members were killed in an ambush launched by NRF forces in Panjshir province. Click here to read more (external link).

