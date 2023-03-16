Three Taliban Fighters Are killed In Jawzjan and Faryab

8am: According to local sources, Two Taliban fighters were killed in Jawzjan in an attack by armed men. On Wednesday, this incident reportedly happened in Faiz Abad district of Jawzjan province, A source from the National Resistance Front (NRF) claimed that these Taliban fighters were killed in an attack by members of this front. According to the source, two weapons and two communication bases of the killed men have also fallen into the hands of the resistance front. Click here to read more (external link).