Tolo News: At least two civilians—one of whom was a child–and three National Directorate of Security members were killed in a suicide attack on an NDS forces’ convoy in Jalalabad, a spokesman for the provincial governor, Attaullah Khogyani confirmed. The attack took place at approximately 2 pm in Jalalabad’s PD4 area after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to a convoy of the NDS, Khogyani said. Click here to read more (external link).

