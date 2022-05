8am: Local sources say the Taliban have shot dead three members of public uprising forces during the previous government in the Khaja Ghar district of Takhar province. Sources told Hasht-e Subh on Wednesday that the incident took place last night in the Hazar Bagh area of Khaja Ghar district. According to the source, the victims were named Ewaz Khan, Abdul Qasim and Hayatullah. They were not affiliated to any armed group since last August. Click here to read more (external link).