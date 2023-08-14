Three Killed In Blast At Hotel In Eastern Afghanistan

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

August 14, 2023

At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan’s former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, police said on August 14. A statement issued by the office of the Taliban governor in Khost said that the blast occurred mid-morning on August 14, without giving details about the nature of the blast and who was behind it. Eye-witnesses told RFE/RL that members of the Pakistani Taliban were staying at the hotel.

