Three Killed In Blast At Hotel In Eastern Afghanistan

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi
August 14, 2023
At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan’s former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, police said on August 14. A statement issued by the office of the Taliban governor in Khost said that the blast occurred mid-morning on August 14, without giving details about the nature of the blast and who was behind it. Eye-witnesses told RFE/RL that members of the Pakistani Taliban were staying at the hotel.