Three Female TV Employees Killed In Eastern Afghanistan

Radio Free Afghanistan

March 2, 2021

Three female employees of an Afghan television channel have been killed in two separate attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Local officials told RFE/RL that two employees of Enikas TV were killed in a shooting in Zargaran area on March 2. A civilian woman was also wounded in that attack.

A third media worker was killed in a nearly simultaneous shooting in Qasbeh area of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province.

Enikas TV confirmed the killings in a Facebook post.

“They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot,” said Zalmai Latifi, the TV network’s director.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, which follows the killing of Enikas TV presenter Malala Maiwand and her driver in Jalalabad.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for that attack.

There has been a rising wave of killings targeting journalists, civil society activists, and officials across Afghanistan in recent months amid ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Qatar.

With reporting by AFP

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036