Three Afghan Judges Killed In ‘Taliban’ Ambush

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

November 7, 2019

KABUL — Three Afghan judges and an administrative officer have been ambushed and shot dead while they were traveling from the southeastern province of Paktia to Kabul, officials say.

The spokesman for Paktia Province’s governor told RFE/RL that the ambush took place on November 6 in the Mohammad Agha district of neighboring Logar Province, south of the country’s capital.

Taliban militants stopped the vehicle the four victims were travelling in and shot them, the spokesman said.

The incident was confirmed by Logar police chief Rahm Khoda Mokhlis.

The militant group, which has been blamed for previous ambushes on the highway linking Logar Province to Kabul, did not confirm it was behind the latest attack.

Copyright (c) 2019. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.