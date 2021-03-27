Thirteen Afghan Police Officers Killed In Separate Attacks

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

March 27, 2021

Afghan officials say more than a dozen police officers have been killed in attacks by the Taliban in the country’s volatile south.

In the deadliest incident, 10 officers were killed after the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint along a highway in Helmand Province.

The attack occurred late on March 26 outside the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Among those killed was Abdul Mohammad Sarwari, the police chief of Helmand’s Sangin district.

Meanwhile, three police officers were killed on March 27 in Helmand’s Gereshk district.

The attacks are the latest examples of escalating violence as peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government stall.

The United States is making a diplomatic push to advance the talks as President Joe Biden’s new administration completes a review of an agreement with the Taliban to remove the final U.S. troops in the war-torn country by May 1.

Based on reporting by TOLOnews and Khaama

