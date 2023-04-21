Third Suicide in 48 Hours: Young Man Ends His Life by Gunshot in Balkh

8am: According to local sources in Balkh province, a young man in the Dawlat Abad district of the province ended his life with a gunshot to his head. The incident took place on Thursday, April 20, in Dahr-Abad village of Dowlat Abad district. The incidence of suicide, mostly attributed to mental health issues, has increased following the Taliban’s takeover of the country. People say that poverty and economic problems are the main reasons behind these incidents. Click here to read more (external link).

