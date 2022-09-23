Thieves Steal 800 thousand US Dollars from the Taliban Finance Minister’s Residence

8am: Reliable sources from Helmand province say that 800,000 US dollars have been stolen from Hedayatullah Badri, known as Haji Gul Agha’s residency. Another source also confirms that Hedayatullah Badri is one of the partners of Haji Bashar Noorzai, one of the very beloved drug lords being supported by the Taliban who is recently released and handed over to the Taliban by the US a few days ago. It is not yet known for what purpose the so-called minister had kept this amount of money in his private residency, but since the Taliban has seized power, widespread corruption cases by the subordinates and senior members of the group have been reported. Click here to read more (external link).