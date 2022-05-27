“Thief Partner or Comrade-in-Arms”: Are the Taliban Incapable of Providing Security?

8am: Contrary to the Taliban’s widespread propaganda of “establishing security”, Kabul and the city of Mazar-e-Sharif witnessed bloody explosions on Wednesday. Such attacks have occurred before. The bombings have been costly, and critics and opponents of the Taliban have speculated that the group has failed to provide security, acting as a “thief partner” and a “comrade-in-arms” simultaneously. There has long been talks of the Taliban’s internal strife, and the allegation that bloody attacks are being carried out by the group’s affiliates has been raised by the National Resistance Front. The National Resistance Front has said that Taliban control over its affiliated suicide squads has slipped out of their control, blaming the Taliban for the bloody attacks. Click here to read more (external link).