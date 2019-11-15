The world’s most powerful gunship cannot win the war in Afghanistan

OpenDemocracy: In April 2004, a year after the start of the Iraq War, US troops were embroiled in a bitter urban insurgency that was to last another five years and leave Iraq deeply insecure. One particular incident that month in the disputed city of Fallujah powerfully illustrated the problem for the US. It also showed the US waging war in a way that made no effort to protect civilians. It is enthusiastically doing the same thing today in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

Related