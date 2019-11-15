formats

The world’s most powerful gunship cannot win the war in Afghanistan

· 5 Comments

us_ghostrider

OpenDemocracy: In April 2004, a year after the start of the Iraq War, US troops were embroiled in a bitter urban insurgency that was to last another five years and leave Iraq deeply insecure. One particular incident that month in the disputed city of Fallujah powerfully illustrated the problem for the US. It also showed the US waging war in a way that made no effort to protect civilians. It is enthusiastically doing the same thing today in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

5 thoughts on “The world’s most powerful gunship cannot win the war in Afghanistan

  1. You
    totally distort
    the
    real
    initial assessment abilities
    of
    the
    Anglo/US military
    planners and strategists- they roughly exactly
    knew who they were going
    to be facing
    and
    how
    to
    respond.
    ===
    ==
    =
    THE MAIN INITIAL OVERWHELMING ATTACKS WERE
    DESIGN
    TO
    TOTALLY
    DESTROY THE STANDING INFRASTRUCTURES AND THEN HUMILIATE
    AND
    DEMORALIZE
    THE COMMON FOLKS;
    NOT JUST
    IN
    AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ, BUT
    BUT, ALL
    ACROSS
    ISLAMIC WORLD.

    Reply

  3. DON’T FOOL YOURSELF !
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    *YOU
    DO ALWAYS
    GAIN GREAT
    DEALS AND ADVANTAGES ,
    THOUGH- THAT
    IS
    WHAT YOU GUYS, ALWAYS, EXACTLY, COUNT
    ON !!!!!
    ===
    ==
    =
    YOU DEFINITELY GAINED
    IT
    ALL- AFTER,; ALL
    SO
    MANY,
    NUMEROUS, EPISODES
    OF
    DESTRUCTIONS.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *