The world’s most powerful gunship cannot win the war in Afghanistan

OpenDemocracy: In April 2004, a year after the start of the Iraq War, US troops were embroiled in a bitter urban insurgency that was to last another five years and leave Iraq deeply insecure. One particular incident that month in the disputed city of Fallujah powerfully illustrated the problem for the US. It also showed the US waging war in a way that made no effort to protect civilians. It is enthusiastically doing the same thing today in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
You
totally distort
the
real
initial assessment abilities
of
the
Anglo/US military
planners and strategists- they roughly exactly
knew who they were going
to be facing
and
how
to
respond.
===
==
=
THE MAIN INITIAL OVERWHELMING ATTACKS WERE
DESIGN
TO
TOTALLY
DESTROY THE STANDING INFRASTRUCTURES AND THEN HUMILIATE
AND
DEMORALIZE
THE COMMON FOLKS;
NOT JUST
IN
AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ, BUT
BUT, ALL
ACROSS
ISLAMIC WORLD.
•
YOU
TOTALLY FAILED
ON LAST
PART
OF
IT !
•
*It is time
to
reflect
on
REAL GROUNDS !
•
REMEMBER :
=========
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
GO
HAND IN HAND !
•
DON’T FOOL YOURSELF !
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*YOU
DO ALWAYS
GAIN GREAT
DEALS AND ADVANTAGES ,
THOUGH- THAT
IS
WHAT YOU GUYS, ALWAYS, EXACTLY, COUNT
ON !!!!!
===
==
=
YOU DEFINITELY GAINED
IT
ALL- AFTER,; ALL
SO
MANY,
NUMEROUS, EPISODES
OF
DESTRUCTIONS.
•