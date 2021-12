8am: In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, the acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Taliban is seeking good relations with countries around the world, especially the United States, stressing that the US will slowly change its policy towards Afghanistan. The Taliban wants good relations with all countries and has no problems with the US, Amir Khan Muttaqi stressed. Click here to read more (external link).

Related