Aamaj: Local sources in Sar-e-Pul told Aamaj News that Taliban have resumed their attacks on positions of Mawlawi Mahdi in Balkhab district after several hours of delay. According to the sources yesterday 14 Taliban fighters [have been] killed and 10 others wounded in the skirmish. It has been three days that Taliban are trying to attack and take control of Balkhab district in Sar-e-Pul province. Click here to read more (external link).

