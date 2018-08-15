The Taliban’s weaponization of moral authority in Afghanistan

SWJ: Taliban have successfully subjugated villages and regions to their narco-Salafi credendum…We must now come to terms with the fact that both US/NATO forces and traditional Afghan warrior codes (local moral authorities) have been defeated by a Taliban who now promiscuously commingle Salafism and gangsterism (drug-guns-human smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, etc..). Their success is the result of their ability to undermine and largely replace traditional moral authority throughout a country that have deliberately returned to the shatterzone. Click here to read more (external link).