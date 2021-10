Michael Hughes: When the Taliban first seized power in the 1990s they introduced a twisted Deobandi Sunni-based ideology, with a twist of Wahhabism, completely alien to Afghanistan and anathema to the country’s tradition and culture. As they now re-impose this barbaric creed some commentators are suggesting the doctrine is mixed with elements derived from the native Pashtun tribal code – which is a distortive narrative that needs to be shunned. Click here to read more.