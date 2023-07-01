The Taliban’s Interference Takes Toll: UN Aid Distribution in Balkh Province Plunges by 50%

8am: Abdul Habib highlights the Taliban’s interference as a key factor in the decrease of aid distribution to vulnerable citizens by the United Nations. He reveals that the Taliban exert considerable effort to ensure that a significant portion of the aid reaches their own families. According to him, during aid distribution programs, they often encounter an extensive list of Taliban members, including their relatives and families, at the forefront. Due to the risks involved, they are unable to voice any objections. Abdul Habib personally witnessed cash assistance being provided to individuals in a district, only to see the Taliban, in collaboration with village elders, demand 2,500 Afghanis from each recipient, claiming it as the cost of their inclusion on the list. Click here to read more (external link).