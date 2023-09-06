The Taliban’s Hajj Selection Process: Exposing Widespread Corruption

8am: In the 2023 pilgrimage season, social media featured numerous images of Taliban leaders, suggesting that thousands of their members had simultaneously journeyed to Mecca. Recent discoveries from the western part of the country, as reported by Hasht-e Subh Daily, indicate that hundreds of Taliban members performed the pilgrimage without following the usual selection process and lottery. This group includes provincial governors, district chiefs, commanders, militants, and heirs of Taliban fighters killed in wars. Notably, the Taliban handpicked all the teachers exclusively from their ranks to participate in this pilgrimage process. Despite some technical questions, participants emphasize that the Taliban prioritize two criteria: “war experience” and “proficiency in Pashto language.” Sources reveal that beyond facilitating their journey for Hajj, the primary motivation for this action is to amass significant financial gains. Allegedly, these individuals not only received their regular salaries but also obtained $1,000 upon their return and continued to receive 1,800 Saudi Riyals during their stay in Saudi Arabia. All of this unfolded while tens of thousands of people, particularly elderly individuals nationwide, eagerly awaited their opportunity or even a lottery chance to embark on the pilgrimage. Click here to read more (external link).